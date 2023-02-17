Bangladesh envoy shares priorities of government with Finland President

Bangladesh

UNB
17 February, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 06:52 pm

Related News

Bangladesh envoy shares priorities of government with Finland President

UNB
17 February, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2023, 06:52 pm
Bangladesh envoy shares priorities of government with Finland President

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Finland Mehdi Hasan has highlighted Dhaka's priorities with Finland in line with the Vision 2041 to become a developed and smart nation by that time.

He has recently presented his credentials to the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto at the Presidential Palace.

The ambassador was received by President Sauli Niinisto for formal audience, according to a message received here on Friday (17 February).

The Bangladesh ambassador conveyed the greetings of President and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to the President and people of Finland.

In response, the President conveyed the greetings of the people and government of Finland to the President and Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

During the audience, the Finnish president expressed satisfaction over the bilateral relations between the two countries and appreciated the role of the Government of Bangladesh in poverty alleviation and socio-economic development of Bangladesh.

The ambassador highlighted the priorities of the government of Bangladesh in line with the Vision 2041 to become a developed and Smart nation by 2041.

The Ambassador also briefed the President different aspects of bilateral relationship between Bangladesh and Finland with particular focus on sectors of trade and investment, possible manpower export, collaboration in education, IT, technology transfer, climate change, green transition etc.

He also briefed the President about Rohingya issue and requested Finland to take meaningful measures so that Myanmar authorities take sincere and visible steps to create conducive environment in Rakhine State ensuring their safe, sustainable and dignified return to their homeland.

The President wished Bangladesh ambassador a successful tenure.

During the ceremonies, Bangladesh ambassador was accompanied by Second Secretary Shah Md Ashraful Alam Mohon.
 

Top News

Finland / Bangladesh-Finland ties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Five types of renewable energy

Five types of renewable energy

6h | Panorama
Workers clean photovoltaic panels inside a solar power plant in Gujarat, India, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Why haven't alternative energy sources taken off in a bigger way yet?

6h | Panorama
Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

Unlocking the planet-saving power of alternative energy

6h | Panorama
The Toyota GR Supra 2.0 is the most affordable way to fulfil your dream of owning a Supra. Photo: Akif Hamid

Toyota GR Supra 2.0: The most reasonable poster car for Bangladeshi roads

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

Power producers want dollars for smooth electricity

1d | TBS Insight
Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

Saif-Kareena are in Marvel now

1h | TBS Entertainment
Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

Which food Arifin Shuvo has sacrificed to get six pack

1d | TBS Entertainment
Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

Brothers pulled out from rubble who survived 200 hours by drinking own urine

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March