Bangladesh envoy in New Delhi gets 3-year extension 

Bangladesh

UNB 
15 January, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 02:43 pm

Bangladesh envoy in New Delhi gets 3-year extension 

UNB 
15 January, 2022, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2022, 02:43 pm
Muhammad Imran (left) with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (right). Photo: Collected
Muhammad Imran (left) with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (right). Photo: Collected

The government has extended the appointment of Muhammad Imran by three more years as Bangladesh's high commissioner to India.

His three-year new contractual appointment will be effective from 28 February or from the date of joining, said the public administration ministry.  

High Commissioner Imran was appointed as the Bangladesh high commissioner to India in November 2019. 

He served as Bangladesh ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before replacing Syed Muazzem Ali.

He is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his diplomatic career, Imran worked in various capacities at Bangladesh Missions in Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin, and Ottawa as well as deputy high commissioner at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission, Kolkata.

He also served as the ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan. 

At the headquarters, he served in various capacities in different wings.

Imran obtained his MBBS degree from Mymensingh Medical College under the Dhaka University (DU).

Top News

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Pallas’s Fish Eagle nestlings. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

The last breeding pair of Pallas’s fish eagles at Tanguar haor

1h | Panorama
There are plenty of obstacles and barriers on the ground allowing players ample hiding spots to take cover in. Photo: Noor A Alam

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6h | Panorama
Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

Noble M500 Debuts As Back-To-Basics Supercar

5h | Wheels
Four compact crossovers for small families

Four compact crossovers for small families

5h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

Laptop Talpata: A dream that didn’t come true

19h | Videos
Helpful horse in remote life

Helpful horse in remote life

23h | Videos
The way, not the will

The way, not the will

23h | Videos
Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

Only policy cannot make major difference in growth

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike