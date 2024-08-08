Bangladesh entering a period of political uncertainty: Crisis Group

Crisis Group, an international conflict prevention organisation, has said Bangladesh is entering a period of political uncertainty, with a high risk of both violence and economic instability.

But former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's departure is also a chance for renewal, said Crisis Group's expert on Bangladesh, Thomas Kean in a statement on early Thursday (8 August) titled "Bangladesh: The Long Road Ahead."

Initial moves from the president and army chief suggest a willingness from at least some of the country's old guard to support newly emerging forces in a reform effort that can put the country on a stable and prosperous path, Kean said.

"International actors should do what they can to help Bangladesh take advantage of a once-in-a-generation opportunity."

The country now has the chance to move beyond the hyper-partisan, winner-take-all electoral dynamics that have caused so much damage to Bangladeshi politics over the past three decades, he said.

"The interim government should work with a broad range of actors, including established political parties, civil society members, technocrats and, most importantly, student leaders who have gained the public's respect, to pursue reforms that can create a more stable political environment and prevent another autocrat from emerging," Kean said.