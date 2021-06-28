Bangladesh enforces fresh nationwide strict lockdown

Bangladesh has enforced nationwide strict lockdown in a limited scale from today to curb the dangerous surge in Delta variant of Covid-19.

No public transports are plying Dhaka streets, and markets, shops on the main thoroughfares remain closed.

The restrictions came into effect from 6:00am.

Officer-goers were seen taking rickshaws, private vehicles, office vehicles, CNG-run auto-rickshaw or walking to their destinations.

Photo- Traffic Alert group

Government on Sunday declared that all modes of public transports remain shut from today.

A large number of private cars, rickshaws and CNG-run auto-rickshaws were seen on the roads in the different areas of the capital.

According to circular issued by cabinet division on Sunday, All modes of public transports will be shut from today.

Shopping malls, markets, tourism centres, resorts, community and recreation centres will remain closed.

Members of law enforcement agencies will ensure this through regular patrolling.

Food shops and hotels-restaurants will be open for takeaway/online services only from 8am to 8pm.

More campaigns have to be run to encourage people to wear masks and legal actions have to be taken if needed.

Meanwhile, People are leaving Dhaka ignoring the health rules.

Homebound people of South Bengal are returning home on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route.

However, the presence of passengers at Munshiganj's Shimuliaghat on Monday morning was much less than in the last few days.

As the day progresses, the traffic pressure is feared to increase.

Meanwhile, there is more traffic in the ghat area in the morning.

Hundreds of private and cargo vehicles lined up to cross the Padma.

On the other hand, there was also the presence of law enforcers.



According to BIWTC sources, a total of 14 ferries are currently operating on the Shimulia-Banglabazar route.

More than 500 vehicles are waiting to cross the ghat area.

Munshiganj District Police Additional Superintendent of Police Sumon Dev said there were two checkposts at Shimulia Ghat so that the vehicles could get on the ferry in a queue.

Checkposts have also been set up to handle the passenger crowd before entering Shimulia Ghat, he said.