Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) congratulates Bangladesh Awami League on its election victory

Bangladesh

Press Release
10 January, 2024, 01:20 pm
The Bangladesh Employers' Federation (BEF) extends congratulations to the Bangladesh Awami League on its impressive victory, securing a fourth consecutive term in the national elections. 

This achievement underscores the collective aspirations of the people of Bangladesh, who have endorsed the Awami League's commitment articulated in its election manifesto, reads a press release. 

Under the exemplary leadership of the Awami League President and Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has witnessed a transformative era characterized by substantial infrastructural development and remarkable economic progress over the past decade and a half. The achievements of this period have set a strong foundation for the nation's future growth.

In the upcoming term, in alignment with the pledges made by the Awami League, the populace has reposed their faith and confidence in its visionary agenda, which prioritizes transparency, good governance, job creation, heightened accountability within public administration, and the cultivation of a more conducive environment, along with policy support, to foster the growth and expansion of businesses both within Bangladesh and at the global stage.

As the Awami League embarks on its fourth term, the Bangladesh Employers' Federation extends its best wishes and reaffirms its steadfast support to the Honorable Prime Minister and the Bangladesh Awami League. We remain optimistic that under their leadership, the nation will continue to progress towards an even brighter and more prosperous future.

 

