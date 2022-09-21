Bangladesh emphasises stronger ties with World Bank for socio-economic development

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 01:38 pm

Related News

Bangladesh emphasises stronger ties with World Bank for socio-economic development

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 01:38 pm
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected
Photo of World Bank. Photo: Collected

During two separate meetings between the World Bank vice president and the finance minister and the state minister for power yesterday, Bangladesh called for stronger relationship with the development partner to boost different sectors of the country. 

In a bilateral meeting with the Vice President of the World Bank's South Asia Region Martin Raiser, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal thanked the World Bank for funding various development projects including Bangladesh's education, health, electricity, and tackling disaster sector, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The finance minister emphasised on making the World Bank's partnership more effective and fruitful in various initiatives for the socio-economic development of the country. He also said the World Bank can share the experience of different countries to make Dhaka a more livable city.

In the meeting with the finance minister, Martin Raiser praised the economic development of Bangladesh. 

He also appreciated the various timely steps taken by Bangladesh to deal with Covid-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Martin Raiser termed the continuation of Bangladesh's progress an example for many countries in the world. 

Bangladesh achieved impressive economic growth: World Bank VP

He said Bangladesh is one of the highest IDA borrower countries. Bangladesh will adopt its own economic policies, with the World Bank as a partner. 

On the completion of 50 years of relationship between Bangladesh and the World Bank, the World Bank wants to share the success story of Bangladesh's indomitable progress to other countries. The World Bank has a strong relationship with Bangladesh and the World Bank will always stand by Bangladesh, said Raiser.

A bilateral meeting on power, energy and mineral resources was also held yesterday between State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and a delegation of the World Bank at the ministry conference room.

Martin Raiser led the World Bank delegation and discussed various issues of mutual interest.

Nasrul Hamid talked about achievements, expectations and challenges in power and energy sector.

He said, in the future, electric vehicles and hydrogen power will contribute to the power and energy sector.

The WB can contribute to preparing Hydrogen Policy and make stakeholders interested in electric vehicles, the state minister said. 

Seeking cooperation of the WB for developing Bangladesh Power Management Institute to international standard, he said it was needed to enhance partnership with the World Bank to boost wind power capacity, transmission and distribution system.

Nasrul said that renewable energy, captive power, climate change, global energy crisis, solar irrigation pumps, lithium batteries, hydropower, regional power trade, net metering and rooftop solar, green building, electricity and efficient and cost-effective use of energy, oil refineries and land based LNG terminals were discussed. 

Regarding the World Bank's financing, he requested the vice president not to waste time in financing the projects.

Expressing his happiness to work with Bangladesh, WB Vice President Martin Raiser said skill development, regional cooperation and transmission system are very much promising sectors. 

Expansion of renewable energy and exploring new areas of potential are making Bangladesh shine, he said.

The WB expressed its interest in efficiency improvement, renewable energy and power trade issues.

With the WB financing, two projects related to gas meter was approved, which will begin its work in 2023. 

Some six projects having World Bank's financing in the power sector were going on.

Among others, Energy Division senior secretary Md Mahbub Hossain, Power Division secretary Md Habibur Rahman, WB South Asia Regional Director (Infrastructure) Guangzhe Chen and Acting Country Director Dandan Chen were present.

Top News

World Bank / Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal / Socio-economic development

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

2h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

1h | Panorama
Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

Germany’s failure to hedge and its lessons for Bangladesh

3h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

How the crown made its way into Real Madrid badge

3h | Videos
Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

Will the women's football team get attention of BFF from winning SAFF Championship?

3h | Videos
How to reduce food budget

How to reduce food budget

3h | Videos
Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

Open-top bus being prepared for Bangladesh women football team

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination