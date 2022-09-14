Bangladesh to emphasise Rohingya issue along with food, energy at UNGA: Momen

With special emphasis on Rohingya issue, Bangladesh will focus on food and energy during the high level meetings of the upcoming 77th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen

Apart from these, issues like climate, Covid-19, sustainable accommodation and digital infrastructure will also take precedence.

"We will strongly draw attention to why Rohingya repatriation has not been possible in the last five years despite Myanmar agreeing to it," the minister said while responding to reporters at a press briefing held in the foreign ministry here on Wednesday.

About the consequences of sanctions following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the foreign minister said that any decisions in this regard should be taken in consultation with all parties concerned so that people in the world do not suffer.

Noting that there will be another session on sustainable housing on 21 September, Momen confirmed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be in New York from 20 September to join the meetings,

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend a high-level discussion on the sidelines of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York on September 22 apart from her other engagements at the UNGA."

The theme of this session of the UN General Assembly is "A watershed moment: transformative solutions to interlocking challenges."

Prior to the USA, the PM will visit the UK from 15-19 September where she will join the final funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September at London.

Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to leave Dhaka for London on 15 September.

Foreign Minister Momen will be accompanying the premier during her upcoming visits to London, New York and Washington.

Momen said the programmes for Washington are yet to be finalised.