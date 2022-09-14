Bangladesh to emphasise Rohingya issue along with food, energy security at UNGA

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 10:53 pm

PM to highlight importance of multilateralism, resolving global issues through discussions

PM to highlight importance of multilateralism, resolving global issues through discussions

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 10:53 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen Photo: Collected

With special emphasis on the Rohingya issue, Bangladesh will focus on food and energy security during the high-level meetings of the upcoming 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

Apart from these, issues like climate, multilateralism, Covid-19, sustainable accommodation and digital infrastructure will also take precedence.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent various conflict situations across the globe have resulted in a food and fuel crisis. Many countries now suffer massive price hikes, caused by fuel price surges. Amid such a situation, countries, especially developing ones, will face difficulties in achieving Sustainable Development Goals," the minister said at a press briefing at his ministry in the capital on Wednesday.

"The Bangladesh delegation will highlight the priority issues related to the national interest in the session."

"We will strongly draw attention to why Rohingya repatriation has not been possible in the past five years despite Myanmar agreeing to it."

The foreign minister added that the ban on RAB and its six former and current officials by the United States may also be discussed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New York and Washington.

The 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly will begin on 19 September, with the theme "Watershed moment: Transformative Solutions to interlocking challenges".

The Bangladesh delegation, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, is scheduled to reach New York on 20 September. Foreign Minister Abdul Momen, Education Minister Moni and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam will accompany the PM at the UNGA.

Sheikh Hasina will deliver a speech in Bangla during the debate session on 23 September. The premier will also attend a high-level discussion on the Rohingya issue on the sidelines of the 77th UNGA on September 22. There will be another sideline event on sustainable housing.

"The Ukraine conflict has pushed the world into collective uncertainty when efforts are underway to recover from the damages caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to highlight the challenges that developing countries have to face in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals giving utmost importance to multilateralism while delivering her speech at the UNGA," said Momen. 

The PM is likely to emphasise finding solutions through mutual discussions to resolve the crisis without resorting to unilateral coercive measures or sanctions, he said.

Sheikh Hasina is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of Kosovo, Ecuador and Slovenia, and the prime minister of Cambodia. 

After the visit to New York, she will stay in Washington DC until 1 October. Momen said the programmes for Washington are yet to be finalised.

Prior to the USA, the PM will visit the UK during 15-19 September where she will join the final funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The premier is scheduled to leave Dhaka for London on 15 September.

