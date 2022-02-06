Bangladesh emerged as prospective partner in South Asia: Poland

06 February, 2022, 03:15 pm
Bangladesh emerged as prospective partner in South Asia: Poland

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau has said after five decades, Bangladesh has emerged as one of the most prospective partners of Poland in South Asia.

He has also sought deeper cooperation in the economic, political, cultural, and scientific domains with Bangladesh.

"Both Polish and Bangladeshi economies have witnessed dynamic development and a steady increase in mutual trade exchanges," said Zbigniew Rau in a recent letter to his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Poland and Bangladesh marks an important milestone in our bilateral relationship, he said. 

On this occasion, the Polish foreign minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to Foreign Minister Dr Momen and all citizens of Bangladesh who have contributed to the strengthening of cooperation over the past half-century.

Poland was one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Bangladesh.

"I believe that these solid foundations will translate into deeper cooperation in the economic, political, cultural and scientific domains," said Minister Rau.

Despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted traditional political exchanges, the two countries need to stay together, he said.

"Therefore, Poland expressed its solidarity with the people of Bangladesh by donating over three million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine. 

"This gesture reflects the importance that Poland attaches to the relations with Bangladesh," said the Foreign Minister.

He hoped that in the years ahead, friendship between the two countries will continue to grow, serving the interests of both our countries and peoples.

The Polish foreign minister hoped to have a personal meeting with Dr Momen at a convenient time and conveyed his best wishes for good health and prosperity.
 

