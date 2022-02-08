Bodies of 7 Bangladeshis who died of hypothermia to be brought back from Rome

The Bangladesh Embassy in Rome is engaged in the process of sending back the dead bodies of seven Bangladeshis who met tragic death near Lampedusa island of Italy due to hypothermia.

The first flight carrying the body of one national is scheduled to depart from Rome on 10 February and will reach Dhaka on 12 February, said a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The second flight carrying one national is to leave Rome on 11 February and is expected to reach Dhaka on 13 February.

Flight booking has been made for all the remaining dead bodies and detailed information will be available soon.

Seven Bangladeshi migrants who were on a boat from Libya heading for the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa died of hypothermia, Agrigento Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio said in a statement on 25 January.

Lampedusa Mayor Salvatore Martello confirmed the death toll, adding that the vessel they were traveling in was was carrying 280 migrants, mainly from Bangladesh and Egypt.