Bodies of 7 Bangladeshis who died of hypothermia to be brought back from Rome

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 01:25 pm

Related News

Bodies of 7 Bangladeshis who died of hypothermia to be brought back from Rome

The first flight carrying the body of one Bangladeshi is scheduled to depart from Rome on 10 February and will reach Dhaka on 12 February

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Italian Coastguard memners rescuing migrants from boat in distress off island of Lampedusa. Photo: Collected
Italian Coastguard memners rescuing migrants from boat in distress off island of Lampedusa. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Embassy in Rome is engaged in the process of sending back the dead bodies of seven Bangladeshis who met tragic death near Lampedusa island of Italy due to hypothermia.

The first flight carrying the body of one national is scheduled to depart from Rome on 10 February and will reach Dhaka on 12 February, said a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The second flight carrying one national is to leave Rome on 11 February and is expected to reach Dhaka on 13 February.

Flight booking has been made for all the remaining dead bodies and detailed information will be available soon.

Seven Bangladeshi migrants who were on a boat from Libya heading for the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa died of hypothermia, Agrigento Prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio said in a statement on 25 January.

Lampedusa Mayor Salvatore Martello confirmed the death toll, adding that the vessel they were traveling in was was carrying 280 migrants, mainly from Bangladesh and Egypt.

Top News

Bangladesh Embassy / migrants / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

2h | Panorama
An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

An Internal Matter: The stories of those who campaigned in the US for the Liberation War

3h | Panorama
Foldable doors have become popular as it’s a popular way to give rooms more natural light, space and flexibility. Photos: Shatotto, Principal Architect: Md. Rafiq Azam/ Photographer: Daniele Domenicali

All you need to know about doors and windows

3h | Habitat
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

SpiderMan set to break Avatar box office record

21h | Videos
Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

Akij wants to be country’s number one ceramic brand

21h | Videos
Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

Queen wishes Camilla to have the title of ‘Queen’ Consort

21h | Videos
BBID for e-commerce firms

BBID for e-commerce firms

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live
Bangladesh

Actor Riaz’s father-in-law commits suicide on Facebook live

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: Collected
Education

Educational institutions closure extended for 2 more weeks

4
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places

5
Photo: Courtesy
World+Biz

World’s largest artwork marks 'Year of the Tiger'

6
Infographics: TBS
Economy

Four firms get nod to invest abroad