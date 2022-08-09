Bangladesh Embassy in Rome observes Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa’s 92nd birth anniversary

Bangladesh Embassy in Rome has observed the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Born on 8 August, 1930, at Tungipara village in Gopalganj, she was killed brutally by the assassins of Father of the Nation on 15 August in 1975.

Special prayers were held seeking eternal peace of souls of Bangabandhu, Bangamata and other martyred members of their family in an event at the mission on Monday, reads a press release.

Md Shameem Ahsan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy, Serbia and Montenegro, presided over the event.

The speeches of the president and the prime minister were read out on the day's occasion.

The healthy life of Bangabandhu's daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the country's peace, propensity and well-being were also wished on occasion.

Senior officials of the embassy, members of the Bangladeshi community in Italy and journalists among others attended the event, added the release.