Bangladesh embassy to reach out to workers stranded in Malaysia

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia has taken a decision to reach out to the 71 Bangladeshi workers left stranded at an apartment in Malaysia's Damansara Damai area.

"We are contacting them," said Zahirul Islam, the high commission's labour councillor, when contacted by Free Malaysia Today.

A video clip showing the workers' living conditions posted by former Klang MP Charles Santiago has been making rounds on social media.

Santiago's caption claimed that the workers had paid RM20,000 in recruitment fees in their home country, only to find out that there were no jobs for them upon arrival in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, the person who recorded the video told FMT that all the workers were brought into the country a month ago.

They were not provided with good food or water. They also had to share a single toilet in that apartment, adding that their living conditions "are dangerous".

Previously last week, the employer was summoned by the Malaysian Ministry of Human Resources, said the Bangladesh High Commission in Malaysia.

The ministry wants the employer, whose name is on the work visas provided to the workers, to explain why they have not secured jobs, high commissioner Golam Sarwar told FMT.

On 11 April, the workers said they were sent to a factory in Johor Bahru by the high commission but the bus they were travelling in was told to turn back two hours into the journey, dashing their hopes of being employed.

The workers said they were then placed in a dormitory in Subang which had only one toilet.

They were part of a larger group that was left stranded after they travelled to Penang in December to work, only to be left without jobs.

