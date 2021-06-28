Bangladesh Embassy participate in Seoul International Tourism Fair 2021

The Embassy of Bangladesh recently participated in the Seoul International Tourism Fair (SITF) 2021, held from 24-27 June at the Convention and Exhibition Center in Seoul.

Bangladesh has regularly and actively been participating in this fair since 2012 but due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism of Bangladesh could not participate in the fair this year.

So, the Embassy of Bangladesh in Seoul represented the country in this fair.

SITF is the largest international tourism fair of South Korea which was formerly known as Korea Travel and Tourism Fair (KOTFA).

A total of 26 countries, including embassies and travel agencies from 9 different countries, took part in this year's tourism fair.

Chairman of KOTFA Shin Joong-mok inaugurated the fair. Ambassador Abida Islam, as well as Ambassadors of other participating countries in the fair including President of Gyeongsangbuk-do Culture and Tourism Corporation, Chairman of Jeju Tourism Association, Vice President of Korea Tourism Association, CEO, KOFTA and other dignitaries, were present at the inauguration.

After the opening ceremony, Shin Joong-mok, along with Ambassadors and other dignitaries, visited various pavilions and booths of the fair.

Upon visiting the Bangladesh booth, Ambassador Abida Islam welcomed them and she presented traditional handicraft items of Bangladesh to Shin Joong-mok. The visiting dignitaries appreciated the Bangladeshi handicrafts displayed in the booth.

Samuel Murmu, First Secretary of the Embassy offered a fascinating presentation on the touristic attractions of Bangladesh on the main stage of the fair.

During this four-day long fair, about 400 Koreans and foreigners visited the Bangladesh booth and expressed interest in Bangladesh's tourist destinations.