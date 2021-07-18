Bangladesh Embassy inaugurates 'Bangladesh Pavilion' at the Multiculture Museum in Seoul

The Embassy of Bangladesh recently inaugurated the colourful 'Bangladesh Pavilion' in the Multiculture Museum in Seoul of South Korea.

Ambassador Abida Islam and Kim Yun Tae, director of the Multiculture Museum jointly inaugurated the Pavilion was inaugurated on 16 July at the presence of Embassy officials, reads a press release.

The 'Bangladesh Pavilion' was decorated with different kinds of handicrafts such as rickshaws, jute handicrafts, ceramic items, traditional dolls, traditional cloths, hand fans, nakshi katha, earthen handicrafts, brass boats etc.

Additionally, books on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which include the Korean version of the 'Unfinished Memoirs', 'BANGABANDHU THE PEOPLE'S HERO' and Bangabandhu's Historic 7th March Speech were displayed at the centre of the pavilion for the visitors.

Photo/Courtesy

At the end of the inaugural ceremony, Ambassador Abida Islam presented a plaque of appreciation to Kim Yun Tae for his overall cooperation in promoting the culture and heritage of Bangladesh.

She also presented the Director with an oil painting on the landscape of Bangladesh painted by the Ambassador herself.

The Director presented the Ambassador with a plaque of appreciation in recognition of her activities and initiatives in promoting Bangladeshi culture in Korea.

The pavilion is expected to make the general public of South Korea more interested in the culture and tradition of Bangladesh including the political philosophy of Bangabandhu and his contributions to the creation of Bangladesh.