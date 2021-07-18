Bangladesh Embassy inaugurates 'Bangladesh Pavilion' at the Multiculture Museum in Seoul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 01:21 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Embassy inaugurates 'Bangladesh Pavilion' at the Multiculture Museum in Seoul

The pavilion is expected to make the general public of South Korea more interested in the culture and tradition of Bangladesh including the political philosophy of Bangabandhu and his contributions to the creation of Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 01:21 pm
Representational Image. Photo/Collected
Representational Image. Photo/Collected

The Embassy of Bangladesh recently inaugurated the colourful 'Bangladesh Pavilion' in the Multiculture Museum in Seoul of South Korea.

Ambassador Abida Islam and Kim Yun Tae, director of the Multiculture Museum jointly inaugurated the Pavilion was inaugurated on 16 July at the presence of Embassy officials, reads a press release. 

The 'Bangladesh Pavilion' was decorated with different kinds of handicrafts such as rickshaws, jute handicrafts, ceramic items, traditional dolls, traditional cloths, hand fans, nakshi katha, earthen handicrafts, brass boats etc.

Additionally, books on the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman which include the Korean version of the 'Unfinished Memoirs', 'BANGABANDHU THE PEOPLE'S HERO' and Bangabandhu's Historic 7th March Speech were displayed at the centre of the pavilion for the visitors.

Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

At the end of the inaugural ceremony, Ambassador Abida Islam presented a plaque of appreciation to Kim Yun Tae for his overall cooperation in promoting the culture and heritage of Bangladesh. 

She also presented the Director with an oil painting on the landscape of Bangladesh painted by the Ambassador herself. 

The Director presented the Ambassador with a plaque of appreciation in recognition of her activities and initiatives in promoting Bangladeshi culture in Korea.

The pavilion is expected to make the general public of South Korea more interested in the culture and tradition of Bangladesh including the political philosophy of Bangabandhu and his contributions to the creation of Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul / Multiculture Museum

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

23h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners