Bangladesh Embassy in Hanoi observes National Mourning Day

TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 02:25 pm
TBS Report
15 August, 2021, 02:25 pm
Embassy of Bangladesh in Hanoi, Vietnam commemorated National Mourning Day 2021 and the 46th Martyrdom Anniversary of Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due dignity and solemnity.

On the occasion of commemoration and observance of the day, hoisting of the national flag, prayers and supplications, observance of one-minute silence, paying homage to Bangabandhu's portrait with flowers and lighting candles, reading of speeches by the President and Prime Minister Foreign Minister and Minister of State of Bangladesh, commemorative meetings and documentary exhibitions were organised.

Finally, on the occasion of National Mourning Day and as a gesture of friendship to the Vietnamese people, the event ended with the distribution of essential food aid to the families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam and the Covid-19 front-runners.

Ambassador of Bangladesh to Vietnam, Samina Naz, inaugurated the National Mourning Day programme by formally hoisting the national flag with the national anthem in the morning at the embassy premises. Officers and staff working at the embassy and their families were present at the time.

Tran Quan Dao, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, Thao Griffith, Adviser to the President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Tong Do, Chairman of the Vietnam Business Association and Leo Heo Than, Vice Chairman, were present.

