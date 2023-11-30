Bangladesh Embassy in Bhutan: Catalyst for enhanced economic and people-to-people ties

Bangladesh Ambassador Shib Nath Roy, in an exclusive interview with Kuensel following the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bangladesh Chancery in Thimphu, emphasised the significance of the landmark moment in the evolution of Bangladesh-Bhutan relations towards a future of strengthened collaboration across various domains.

"The embassy will serve as an entity to develop multi-sectoral collaborations between our two nations such as trade, health and education among many others," he said and underscored the strategic importance of this establishment in fortifying cultural, economic, and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"People-to-people connections are vital," Ambassador Roy noted, citing the influx of Bhutanese students pursuing medical education in Bangladesh and ongoing discussions to further streamline the process for enhanced connectivity.

He commended the contributions of Bangladeshi professionals in Bhutan and highlighted the scholarship initiatives facilitating academic pursuits for Bhutanese students in various fields.

"The Bangladeshi government is trying its best and is always ready to go the extra mile to ensure the people are connected. Our doctors working here are serving with a lot of praise and the Bangladesh government is now providing 22 scholarships for MBBS and BDS degrees every year. There are also a lot of Bhutanese students studying in Bangladesh taking engineering and medicine courses," he told Kuensel.

While discussing future economic collaboration, the ambassador highlighted the recent Transit Agreement signing, enabling smoother movement of goods and vehicles between the nations.

Additionally, he stressed the mutual interest in hydropower development and environmental conservation, underscoring Bhutan's unique carbon-neutral status.

He stated, "We are also trying to join hydropower. The MOU between Bangladesh and Bhutan in the hydropower sector will be signed, most probably after the elections.

"Environment conservation is also very important for our country because Bhutan is the only country in the world that is carbon-neutral. We are keen to develop our climate sector with Bhutan and we have many activities in this area and are hopeful to develop it."

During the interview, Shib Nath highlighted the historical underpinnings of their relationship, emphasising Bhutan's pivotal role as the first nation to recognise Bangladesh's independence. This bond, cemented during a significant visit by His Majesty the Fourth King to Bangladesh in 1974, laid the groundwork for a robust bilateral relationship.

Looking ahead, the ambassador envisioned a park dedicated to celebrating the enduring friendship between the two nations, reflecting on their shared history and values.

"His Majesty The King granted us this land which is 1.5 acres. We have a dream to construct a park near the river, below the embassy, dedicated to the leadership of our two countries, which would highlight the strong friendship between Bhutan and Bangladesh," he told Kuensel.

He also expressed optimism about future milestones, notably the potential for Bhutanese vehicles to access Bangladeshi ports, a significant aspiration for both nations' leaders.

