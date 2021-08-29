Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok facilitates special repatriation flight

Bangladesh

TBS report
29 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 12:12 pm

Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok facilitates special repatriation flight

TBS report
29 August, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 12:12 pm
Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok facilitates special repatriation flight

Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok has recently facilitated a special repatriation flight which brought a group of 22 Bangladeshis and Thai nationals on a self-payment basis.

The Biman Bangladesh special flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:30 am on 28 August, read a press release.

Ambassador to Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye has thanked the Thai Government for extending their cooperation in repatriation of the stranded Bangladeshi nationals.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Embassy of Bangladesh, Bangkok has so far facilitated 17 special flights from Bangkok to Dhaka in coordination with the authorities concerned in both countries.

Officials of the Embassy saw the passengers off at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport and extended necessary consular and other assistance for their departure formalities.

Top News

special repatriation flight

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

20h | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

22h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

22h | Videos
Light weight race car made of jute fibres

Light weight race car made of jute fibres

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

3
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

4
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs
Economy

Move to reduce foreigners, hire more locals in jobs