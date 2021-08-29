Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok facilitates special repatriation flight

Bangladesh Embassy in Bangkok has recently facilitated a special repatriation flight which brought a group of 22 Bangladeshis and Thai nationals on a self-payment basis.

The Biman Bangladesh special flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:30 am on 28 August, read a press release.

Ambassador to Thailand Mohammed Abdul Hye has thanked the Thai Government for extending their cooperation in repatriation of the stranded Bangladeshi nationals.

Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the Embassy of Bangladesh, Bangkok has so far facilitated 17 special flights from Bangkok to Dhaka in coordination with the authorities concerned in both countries.

Officials of the Embassy saw the passengers off at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport and extended necessary consular and other assistance for their departure formalities.