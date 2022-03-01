Bangladesh elected WFP executive board president

Bangladesh elected WFP executive board president

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

For the first time, Bangladesh has been elected the president of the executive board of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP).

The 36-member executive board of the Rome-based world's largest humanitarian organisation unanimously elected Bangladesh as the president of the board for 2022 in its first regular session on Monday, said Bangladeshi Ambassador to Italy Shameem Ahsan.

Ambassador Ahsan, also the Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to FAO, IFAD and WFP, assumed the charge as president by acclamation of all member states.

With the presidency, Bangladesh will lead the board supporting WFP efforts in providing life-saving assistance in humanitarian crises, particularly in conflict-affected countries and under the current Covid-19 pandemic which is lasting longer than expected. 

In introductory remarks, the Ambassador reiterated that the WFP has a crucial role to play in supporting food security for many of the world's most vulnerable populations and as members of the executive board, they have the responsibility of providing guidance and helping WFP deliver on its mandate.

