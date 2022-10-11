Bangladesh elected UNHRC member
Bangladesh on Tuesday has been elected a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the next three years.
The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the UN system responsible for strengthening the promotion and protection of human rights around the globe and for addressing situations of human rights violations and make recommendations on them.
It has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require its attention throughout the year. It meets at the UN office in Geneva.
The UNHRC replaced the former United Nations Commission on Human Rights.