Bangladesh elected to Unesco intangible cultural heritage committee for 4 years

Bangladesh

UNB
07 July, 2022, 11:20 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2022, 11:25 pm

Bangladesh has been elected to Unesco's Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) for four years, according to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs.

The country was elected to the Intergovernmental Committee of Unesco 2003 Convention for Safeguarding of the ICH for the 2022-2026 cycle.

The elections for the Intergovernmental Committee took place during the 9th General Assembly of the 2003 Convention held at Unesco headquarters in France's Paris during 5-7 July.

Against the four seats falling vacant within the Asia-Pacific group, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Thailand presented their candidature.

Apart from Bangladesh, India, Vietnam and Malaysia were also elected as members of the committee.

In 2020, Bangladesh's Ministry of Cultural Affairs decided to contest this election and it was informed to the Unesco authorities through the Bangladesh Embassy in Paris.

The Intergovernmental Committee of the 2003 Convention consists of 24 members and is elected in the General Assembly of the Convention according to the principles of equitable geographical representation and rotation. States members of the committee are elected for four years.

