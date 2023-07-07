Bangladesh elected member of FAO Council

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 08:57 pm

Bangladesh elected member of FAO Council

Bangladesh has been unanimously elected a Member of the Council of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for the second consecutive term from the Asia Region.

The membership is for a three-year term from 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2027, reads a press statement.

The election took place on Thursday (6 July) at the 43rd Session of the Conference of the FAO held in Rome at which 194 member states participated.

Being a member at the FAO Council, Bangladesh with other council members will lead the organisation at both policy and executive level in deciding and advising on matters pertaining to the implementation of programme and budget, monitoring of activities under the new results-based framework, monitoring of the implementation of governance decisions, and oversight of the administration of the organisation for three years.

Bangladesh Embassy in Rome remained pro-actively engaged to obtain support in favour of Bangladesh.

The ongoing 43rd Session of the FAO Conference is being held on a hybrid modality at the FAO Headquarters, Rome.

The eight-member Bangladesh delegation is led by Agricultural Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, which also includes the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture Wahida Akter and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Italy and the Permanent Representative to FAO Md Shameem Ahsan.

The Permanent Representative and the Economic Counsellor from the Embassy of Bangladesh attended the conference in-person.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations is a specialised agency of the United Nations that leads international efforts to defeat hunger.

Bangladesh was also earlier elected as a member at the FAO Council in its 42nd Session of the Conference for the term 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2024.

