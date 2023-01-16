Bangladesh elected IRENA Council member from Asia-Pacific group for 2023-24

Bangladesh has been elected as a member of the 21-member Council of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) from the Asia-Pacific group for 2023-2024.

The Council members serve on a rotating basis to ensure the effective participation of both developing and developed countries and fair and equitable geographical distribution.

The responsibilities of the Council include facilitating consultation and cooperation among IRENA members and reviewing the draft work programme, draft budget and annual report.

The election was held at the 13th annual meeting of IRENA from January 14 to 15 at the intergovernmental organisation's headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, the Power Division said in a media statement Sunday.

A five-member Bangladesh delegation, led by Abu Zafar, Bangladesh ambassador to the UAE and permanent representative to IRENA, and senior officials of the Power Division and Bangladesh mission joined the meeting.
At the meeting, the Bangladesh delegation highlighted the country's achievements in renewable energy and the future plans of the government in the field.

Also, Bangladesh urged IRENA to extend its technical and investment support to help the country achieve its renewable energy goals.

Under Vision 2041, Bangladesh has set a goal to generate up to 40 percent of electricity from renewable energy.

Another high-level delegation consisting of the members of the parliamentary standing committee on the power, energy and mineral resources ministry attended various meetings, including the Legislative Forum and Public-Private Dialogue.

IRENA supports countries in their transition to a sustainable energy future and serves as the principal platform for international cooperation, a centre of excellence, and a repository of policy, technology, resource and financial knowledge on renewable energy.

The organisation promotes the widespread adoption and sustainable use of all forms of renewable energy, including bioenergy, geothermal, hydropower, ocean, solar and wind energy in the pursuit of sustainable development, energy access, energy security and low-carbon economic growth and prosperity.

IRENA's membership comprises 167 countries and the European Union. Bangladesh is a founding member of this organisation.

The members decide on the agency's strategic direction and programmatic activities, in line with the global energy discourse and priorities to accelerate the deployment of renewables-based energy transitions worldwide.

