Bangladesh, Egypt discuss investment co-operation and trade

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam discussed means of promoting bilateral co-operation in the fields of trade and investment during a meeting with Egypt's Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea during a recent meeting between the two ministers.

The meeting was attended by the Bangladesh Ambassador to Egypt Md Monirul Islam along with a number of senior Egyptian officials, reports the Egyptian Gazette.

During the meeting, the two ministers tackled means of encouraging companies and businessmen of both countries to participate in commercial exhibitions in the two countries.

They discussed establishing joint projects in the fields of textiles and ready-made clothes.

Shahriar Alam stressed Bangladesh's keenness on promoting trade and investment cooperation with Egypt which is one of the most important markets in Africa and the Middle East.

He expected a boost in bilateral co-operation in the coming period, especially in view of the launch of a direct airline between the two countries. He invited Gamea to lead a business team on a visit to Bangladesh to stand on partnership and investment opportunities.