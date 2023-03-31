Bangladesh Editors Forum condemns Prothom Alo for publishing 'baseless news'

Bangladesh Editors Forum condemns Prothom Alo for publishing 'baseless news'

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 10:03 pm
Bangladesh Editors Forum condemns Prothom Alo for publishing &#039;baseless news&#039;

The Bangladesh Editors Forum led by Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Soban Chowdhury has criticised the daily newspaper Prothom Alo for publishing "baseless news." 

"The role of independent media is essential for democracy. But we think that reporting false, baseless and intentional news in the name of freedom of media and expression is against the principles of independent and objective journalism and a crime," opined the organisation in a statement issued on Friday (31 March).

The forum came up with the statement following the arrest of Prothom Alo journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams who was picked up from his Savar residence early Wednesday in connection with his news featuring the hardship of day labourers.

Coming down heavily on Prothom Alo, the forum stated that they strongly condemn and protest the way daily Prothom Alo has recently tried to tarnish the image of the state and the nation by presenting "false, baseless and objective news."

It said, "the newspaper has the right to publish any news, but if that news is false and ill-motivated, it is definitely against the journalistic ethics, reprehensible and criminal act."

However the organisation protested the way the journalist was arrested at midnight by law and order forces. 

It said there could be a specific lawsuit regarding news presentation.

The forum called upon everyone to refrain from trying to tarnish the image of the state and the nation through such false and objective news in the future.

The statement was made on behalf of Bangladesh Editors Forum comprising Chief Adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan, and Member Secretary Farooq Ahmed Talukder.

