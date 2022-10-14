Bangladesh eager to contribute in Kyrgyzstan’s pharmaceutical sector: Momen

Citing Bangladesh's potential in the pharmaceutical industry Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen expressed Bangladesh's interest in contributing to Kyrgyzstan's pharmaceutical sector to the Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen held bilateral meetings with Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and the Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullahtif bin Rashid Al-Zayani on the sidelines of the Sixth Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday.

During the meeting, they expressed satisfaction over the existing friendly relations between the two countries and hoped that bilateral trade and investment would continue to increase, reads a press release.

Both sides expressed interest in exchanging trade delegations between the two countries to expand trade.

In addition, they agreed on mutual cooperation in establishing effective communication between the businessmen of the two countries in addition to the government trade offices of the two countries.

The Kyrgyz minister invited Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in textile and clothing industry.

Besides, he called on Kyrgyzstan to take the services of skilled manpower existing in Bangladesh in the information technology sector.

FM meets Bahrain counterpart

The foreign minister also held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bahrain Dr Abdullahtif bin Rashid Al-Zayani on the same day.

During the time he called upon his Bahraini counterpart to facilitate the visas for the family members who got separated due to their expiry of visas while visiting Bangladesh prior to the Covid outbreak.

They discussed various opportunities to further enhance the ties between Bangladesh and Bahrain.

Dr Momen thanked Bahrain for taking positive initiatives to resolve the issues of Bangladesh expatriate workers who were trying to go back to their workplaces in Bahrain but were unable due to Covid outbreak.

He hoped that the remaining workers would also be able to return to their workplace soon. He also asked for easing visas for tourists and businesses.

Bahraini Minister assured of his cooperation. He acknowledged that there were disruptions in visa issuance due to Covid-19 and apprised that the matters are being discussed within the concerned departments in Bahrain now.