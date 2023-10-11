Bangladesh donates medicines to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

UNB
11 October, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 October, 2023, 09:30 pm

Bangladesh donates medicines to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI) has donated large quantities of medical supplies to Sri Lanka.

BAPI president Nazmul Hassan MP handed over the medicines to acting Sri Lankan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ruwanthi Delpitiya in a small ceremony held at the High Commissioner's Office Wednesday (11 October).

The supply consists of various essential and lifesaving medicines manufactured by leading pharmaceutical companies namely Beximco Pharma, Square, Incepta, Renata, Unimed Unihealth, Healthcare, Beacon, Acme, Synovia Pharma and Nuvista Pharma.

Senior representatives from BAPI and other high officials from the High Commission were present on the occasion.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, the two friendly South Asian nations, value the deep and cordial relationship between them and always remain committed to strengthen the time-tested bilateral ties, BAPI said.

In May 2022, Bangladesh Government provided medicines worth Tk200 million to Sri Lanka as a friendly gesture.

