Bangladesh does not want any single country to dominate Indian Ocean region: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said that Bangladesh does not want any single country to dominate the Indian Ocean region.

"We do not want the monopoly of any particular group or country in the Indian Ocean. This is our principle," the minister said.

He made the comment in a press briefing held at the foreign ministry on Sunday.

The press briefing was organised on the occasion of the 23rd meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) and the 21st meeting of the Council of Ministers (COM) of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

"Given the widespread interest about Indo-Pacific, we expect that IORA will chalk out its own vision of the Indo-Pacific, a vision for a free, open, peaceful, secure and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, based on international law and with shared prosperity for all. So that we can promote a sustainable blue economy in the region," Dr AK Abdul Momen added.

The IORA is an inter-governmental regional organisation aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and sustainable development within the Indian Ocean region. It has 23 member states and 9 dialogue partners.

As the new chair of the association, Bangladesh is hosting IORA's 21st COM and 23rd CSO meetings. The meetings will be held in a hybrid format - consisting of in-person and virtual participation.

The 23rd CSO meeting will take place on 15-16 November and the 21st COM meeting will take place on 17 November 2021. More than 15 Member States with 12 ministerial-level delegations are expected to join in person.

Another 8-10 Ministers, vice-ministers, and deputy ministers are expected to join virtually.

In total, around 80 delegates are coming to Dhaka to participate in the meetings. They all are expected to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.