Digital land survey to be completed soon: Minister

TBS Report
20 November, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 01:43 pm

Digital land survey to be completed soon: Minister

“The government has done a lot of development work. The entire country is the beneficiary of major infrastructures including Metro Rail, Karnaphuli Tunnel, and Padma Bridge,” said the minister

Collected from geology.com
Collected from geology.com

The Bangladesh Digital Land Survey will be completed soon, said Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Monday (20 November).

Land zoning is being done and digital survey has started in Patuakhali region, said the minister during a press meet regarding land digital services organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum, an organisation of journalists working in the secretariat.

He said land tax and other service fees are being paid online. However, it is also true that there are problems at the field level, which is not possible to fix, he added.

"The government has done a lot of development work. The entire country is the beneficiary of major infrastructures including the Metro Rail, Karnaphuli Tunnel, and Padma Bridge," he said.

"It is true that the prices of daily commodities have increased. People are suffering. There are domestic as well as international reasons for this. Coronavirus, Russia-Ukraine war, and the Palestine-Israel war have affected commodity prices, but it will decrease in future," he added.

Land minister launches Bangladesh Digital Survey in Chattogram

Regarding the ongoing political programmes, the land minister said, "Strikes are not effective anymore. Looking at the roads, there doesn't appear to be any strike ongoing in the country. People want elections. They are happy as long as there is an election."

The Bangladesh Digital Land Survey was officially inaugurated on 6 August.

During the inauguration at Chattogram, the land minister said the main objective of the Bangladesh Digital Survey is to complete cadastral surveys in a short time and reduce the need for field surveys.

Saifuzzaman Chowdhury also said it will be possible to send the draft of "Land Crime Prevention and Redress Act" to the parliament by next September for enacting the law.

The first phase of BDS rollout activities is being conducted in the Chattogram, Narayanganj and Rajshahi City Corporations, Dhamrai and Kushtia Sadar Upazilas (including municipalities) and Manikganj municipalities totalling 634 mauzas covering 933 square km area under the "Establishment of Digital Land Management System (EDLMS)" project.

The entire system of BDS will be integrated as a module of the National Land Service Automation System. The geo-referenced Mauza map determined under this project will be provided to the "Land Management Automation" project. After the sale of the land, the map boundaries will change along with the change in the Mutated Record of Rights.

