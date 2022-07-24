Bangladesh Digital Media Association forms convening committee

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 07:28 pm

Bangladesh Digital Media Association forms convening committee

TBS Report
24 July, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 07:28 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Digital Media Association (BDMA) has formed a nine-member convening committee.

Khandkar Fakruddin Ahmed from NTV was made convener and Azim Hossain from Channel I became member secretary of the committee at a programme on Saturday (23 July).

The other members are – Mohammad Abu Nasim of Deepta TV, Riazul Alam Rabbi of Channel 24, Md Tamjidul Islam of Machranga Television, The Daily Star's Palash Das, Dhaka Post's Md Hasibul Hassan, Ekushey Television's Jayant Chattopadhyay and DBC News' Kamrul Islam Rubel. All members are currently working in various digital platforms.

Besides, a five-member sub-committee has been formed to formulate the constitution of the organisation. The members are – Azad Baig from The Business Standard (TBS), Millat Hossain from Independent Television, Ravi Shankar Das from Nagrik TV, Zia Uddin from Jago News and Abu Ehsan Siddique Raj from NTV Online.

Mahfuzur Rahman of Bangladesh Television, Dhaka Post Editor Mohiuddin Sarkar, Mosharraf Khan Badal from Mohana TV, Mehdi Hasan from Naya Shatabdi and other responsible persons of digital platforms of television, newspaper and online media were also present.

The next meeting of the organisation has been called on 28 August. Previously, the first meeting was held last June when the organisation was named Bangladesh Digital Media Association (BDMA).

The main aim of BDMA is to play an effective role in creating the right framework for media's digital platforms, to face new challenges, to properly manage copyright management of Facebook-YouTube, to train journalists and to set an example of safe media.

