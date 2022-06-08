Bangladesh did not take proper political steps in Rohingya repatriation: Academics  

A group of desperate Rohingya people, who were forcibly displaced by the Myanmar authorities, waiting to enter the Bangladeshi territory for shelter. File Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh government has not taken the necessary political steps to repatriate Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh to Myanmar, academics said at a discussion on Wednesday.

They said there is still room for speedy repatriation of the displaced Myanmar nationals by putting pressure on the country politically and the government has to do that.

The experts made the remarks at a roundtable discussion on "Obstacles to the peaceful repatriation of displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar and what should be done" at the Cirdap auditorium in the capital, organised by the National Human Rights Commission.

Presenting the keynote paper at the discussion, Professor Imtiaz Ahmed of international relations at Dhaka University, said that military-ruled Myanmar is currently under international pressure and is in a very bad position now. They are under different types of stress now, he said.

"We have not been able to do very well politically on the Rohingya issue. We have to work politically to solve this problem. As they are in a very bad position politically, we have to seize that opportunity," he added.

Professor Imtiaz said the Rohingya issue is not just an issue for Bangladesh now. It is now the responsibility of the international community to address this. Geopolitically, India and China are with Myanmar. They have investments in Myanmar and ASEAN countries have investments in Myanmar.

"China, India, Japan and ASEAN should be engaged in the repatriation process. We have to create pressure on Myanmar through these countries," he added.

Professor Mesbah Kamal of history, at Dhaka University, said the country will have to face many problems if the Rohingyas are not repatriated.

"We have to raise our voice in the international arena to solve the Rohingya problem," he added.

Miah Md Mainul Kabir, director general of the Bangladeshi foreign ministry's Myanmar wing, said about 13 lakh Rohingya people are currently staying in Bangladesh.

"This is a huge burden or pressure for Bangladesh and repatriation is the main goal of the government. The issue of repatriation is very complicated and we are trying bilaterally," he added.

Nasima Begum, chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, presided over the function and Kamal Uddin Ahmed, a full-time member of the commission, also took part in the discussion.

Representatives of the International Organization for Migration, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, other UN agencies, non-governmental organisations, and civil society,8 also attended the event.