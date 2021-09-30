Bangladesh is a development miracle: Shahriar Alam

Bangladesh, at present, is recognised by the international community as a "development miracle" for its remarkable success in poverty reduction, food security, women empowerment, and inclusive economic growth, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam.

The state minister said this in a lecture on the history and socio-economic development of Bangladesh at an event titled "Meeting the young minds"; organised by the Embassy of Bangladesh in Mexico City in partnership with the Ibero-American University of the city, according to a press release from the ministry.

Stating that Bangladesh has already emerged as an economic powerhouse in Asia during the last decade, Shahriar Alam shared Bangladesh's impressive journey towards prosperity.

Referring to the stable economic growth rate of 6% during the past decade and official announcement of its graduation from the LDC status to a developing country in the coming years, he discussed the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the economy of Bangladesh and its resilience against it including the status of procurement and distribution of vaccines by the government.

State Minister Shahriar Alam expressed his deep appreciation to Mexico for extending its consistent support on the Rohingya issue at the multilateral platforms. He highlighted Bangladesh's contribution to global peace as one of the leading troop contributing countries.

With regards to the bilateral relationship with Mexico, he said that Bangladesh considers Mexico as a good friend and a trusted partner in the region with whom it shares similar values of multiculturalism, democracy and peaceful coexistence. He called upon the university authority to explore possibilities of future academic cooperation with its counterparts in Bangladesh.

In conclusion of the session, he was awarded a 'Certificate of Recognition' for his excellent deliberation by the University authority. Ambassador Abida Islam, members of Bangladesh delegation and officials of the Embassy accompanied State Minister Shahriar Alam in the above event.