Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata hosts reception for FM

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud attended a reception by Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata during his maiden bilateral visit at the Mission premises on Friday. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud attended a reception by Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata during his maiden bilateral visit at the Mission premises on Friday. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata hosted a reception in honour of Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud during his maiden bilateral visit at the Mission premises on Friday.

During his interaction with the guests, the foreign minister emphasised the time-tested friendship between Bangladesh and India.

He further highlighted that the prime ministers of both Bangladesh and India are working together to further strengthen this friendship to explore new areas of collaboration and development.

Members of the Diplomatic Corps, eminent personalities, businessmen, and journalists from West Bengal attended the event.

The foreign minister returned to Dhaka on Friday night.

