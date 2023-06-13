Bangladesh, Denmark unveil action plan to reinforce partnership on green transition

Bangladesh and Denmark on Tuesday unveiled a joint action plan built upon the Sustainable and Green Framework Engagement signed in 2022, to reinforce the partnership between the two nations.

Environment Minister Shahab Uddin and the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen jointly unveiled the action plan today, according to a foreign ministry release.

The Joint Action Plan signifies the deepening commitment of Bangladesh and Denmark to work together in creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future on a global scale.

The plan prioritises activities related to Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation, Loss & Damage, and Environmental Sustainability within the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

By leveraging various instruments, including diplomatic actions, development cooperation, climate funding, investments, trade, and private sector engagement such as public-private partnerships, the Joint Action Plan aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and promote green solutions to address global challenges.

During the launching ceremony, Shahab Uddin expressed his confidence in the collaborative efforts between Bangladesh and Denmark in driving the green transition and combating the adverse impacts of climate change.

He emphasized Denmark's long standing friendship with Bangladesh and how the Joint Action Plan will enhance the implementation of green transition initiatives in Bangladesh with Denmark's support.

The Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy expressed his pleasure in inaugurating the Joint Action Plan during his first visit to Bangladesh, alongside Shahab Uddin.

He stated, "Denmark and Bangladesh are two countries deeply engaged in the global climate agenda. By launching our Joint Action Plan today, we demonstrate our commitment to translating the promises made in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change into tangible actions."