Bangladesh, Denmark unveil action plan to reinforce partnership on green transition

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 06:11 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Denmark unveil action plan to reinforce partnership on green transition

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 06:11 pm
Bangladesh, Denmark unveil action plan to reinforce partnership on green transition

Bangladesh and Denmark on Tuesday unveiled a joint action plan built upon the Sustainable and Green Framework Engagement signed in 2022, to reinforce the partnership between the two nations.

Environment Minister Shahab Uddin and the Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen jointly unveiled the action plan today, according to a foreign ministry release.

The Joint Action Plan signifies the deepening commitment of Bangladesh and Denmark to work together in creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future on a global scale. 

The plan prioritises activities related to Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation, Loss & Damage, and Environmental Sustainability within the context of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

By leveraging various instruments, including diplomatic actions, development cooperation, climate funding, investments, trade, and private sector engagement such as public-private partnerships, the Joint Action Plan aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and promote green solutions to address global challenges.

During the launching ceremony, Shahab Uddin expressed his confidence in the collaborative efforts between Bangladesh and Denmark in driving the green transition and combating the adverse impacts of climate change. 

He emphasized Denmark's long standing friendship with Bangladesh and how the Joint Action Plan will enhance the implementation of green transition initiatives in Bangladesh with Denmark's support.

The Danish Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy expressed his pleasure in inaugurating the Joint Action Plan during his first visit to Bangladesh, alongside Shahab Uddin. 

He stated, "Denmark and Bangladesh are two countries deeply engaged in the global climate agenda. By launching our Joint Action Plan today, we demonstrate our commitment to translating the promises made in the Paris Agreement on Climate Change into tangible actions."

Top News

Dhaka-Denmark

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

4h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

4h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

1h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

1h | TBS SPORTS
Want to buy gifts for doctors? Go to Nilkhet footpath

Want to buy gifts for doctors? Go to Nilkhet footpath

2h | TBS Stories
Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'