Bangladesh Denim Expo to showcase sustainable innovations in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 05:53 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Denim Expo to showcase sustainable innovations in Dhaka

The expo highlights the latest trends in sustainable and responsible denim production

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 05:53 pm
The 17th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo started at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka today (4 November). Photo: Collected
The 17th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo started at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka today (4 November). Photo: Collected

The 17th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo, an internationally acclaimed trade show organised by the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, started at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka today (4 November).

The two-day long event, will showcase Bangladesh's dynamic denim industry, bringing together over 44 exhibitors from seven countries, including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, China, Turkey, Spain, and Italy. 

The expo highlights the latest trends in sustainable and responsible denim production, positioning Bangladesh as a key player in the global denim market.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

With the theme "The Blue New World," this year's expo embodies a fresh commitment to eco-friendly practices, responsible fashion, and cutting-edge innovations in the denim sector. 

Through exhibitions, panel discussions, and seminars, the event aims to strengthen Bangladesh's reputation as a trusted source of sustainable, high-quality denim products. It serves as a key platform for networking and knowledge-sharing, offering insights into sustainability, technology, and design.

Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of the Bangladesh Denim Expo, mentioned the industry's economic importance, saying, "The garment industry in Bangladesh is vital to our economy, contributing significantly to foreign earnings. However, we face substantial challenges. It's time to develop a robust strategy to tackle these challenges while seizing available opportunities to secure sustainable growth."

Mostafiz Uddin mentioned that the future of the denim industry in Bangladesh remains promising, but he expressed concerns about the impact of the country's law and order situation on long-term business prospects.

"Buyers are still committed to doing business in Bangladesh, but safety and security have become critical challenges," he said. 

"The government needs to take action to reassure businesses by engaging in constructive dialogue," he added.

He noted that the number of exhibitors this year is lower compared to previous years, largely due to visa challenges and travel restrictions. 

"Some nationals face visa hurdles, while others are hesitant to attend due to security concerns, with certain governments imposing travel advisories on Bangladesh," Mostafiz said.

He expressed hope that successful organisation of the expo would help restore confidence in the country as a safe destination for business.

He also mentioned that the discontinuation of on-arrival visas for Chinese nationals has contributed to lower participation.

Top News

Bangladesh Denim Expo / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

20h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

1d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

Shakib's bowling action under the scanner

30m | Videos
58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

58 more cadet SIs discharged from Sarda police academy over indiscipline

1h | Videos
After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

After the arrest, the police sent Tapas of Gaan Bangla to the court

1h | Videos
S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

S Alam Group faces first auction of mortgaged assets for defaulting Tk1850cr loans

2h | Videos