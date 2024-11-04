Bangladesh Denim Expo to showcase sustainable innovations in Dhaka

The 17th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo started at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka today (4 November). Photo: Collected

The 17th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo, an internationally acclaimed trade show organised by the Bangladesh Apparel Exchange, started at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka today (4 November).

The two-day long event, will showcase Bangladesh's dynamic denim industry, bringing together over 44 exhibitors from seven countries, including Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, China, Turkey, Spain, and Italy.

The expo highlights the latest trends in sustainable and responsible denim production, positioning Bangladesh as a key player in the global denim market.

With the theme "The Blue New World," this year's expo embodies a fresh commitment to eco-friendly practices, responsible fashion, and cutting-edge innovations in the denim sector.

Through exhibitions, panel discussions, and seminars, the event aims to strengthen Bangladesh's reputation as a trusted source of sustainable, high-quality denim products. It serves as a key platform for networking and knowledge-sharing, offering insights into sustainability, technology, and design.

Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of the Bangladesh Denim Expo, mentioned the industry's economic importance, saying, "The garment industry in Bangladesh is vital to our economy, contributing significantly to foreign earnings. However, we face substantial challenges. It's time to develop a robust strategy to tackle these challenges while seizing available opportunities to secure sustainable growth."

Mostafiz Uddin mentioned that the future of the denim industry in Bangladesh remains promising, but he expressed concerns about the impact of the country's law and order situation on long-term business prospects.

"Buyers are still committed to doing business in Bangladesh, but safety and security have become critical challenges," he said.

"The government needs to take action to reassure businesses by engaging in constructive dialogue," he added.

He noted that the number of exhibitors this year is lower compared to previous years, largely due to visa challenges and travel restrictions.

"Some nationals face visa hurdles, while others are hesitant to attend due to security concerns, with certain governments imposing travel advisories on Bangladesh," Mostafiz said.

He expressed hope that successful organisation of the expo would help restore confidence in the country as a safe destination for business.

He also mentioned that the discontinuation of on-arrival visas for Chinese nationals has contributed to lower participation.