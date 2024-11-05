Bangladesh Denim Expo: Brands, buyers will have to 'help entrepreneurs'

The 17th edition of the Bangladesh Denim Expo, an internationally acclaimed trade show, concluded today at the International Convention City, Bashundhara in Dhaka.

The two-day, Bangladesh Denim Expo was organised by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange on 4 and 5 November where over 45 exhibitors from seven countries showcased their latest denim products, fabrics, accessories, chemicals, and technologies.

Over 5,543 visitors from 56 countries joined the expo, said a press release.

On the second day of the event, Panel Discussions 2: Shaping RMG Sector in Future: GSP+ and LDC Transition, session addressed the critical issues surrounding Bangladesh's transition from LDC status by 2029 and the need to secure GSP+ eligibility to maintain market access.

Distinguished speakers of this panel M Riaz Hamidullah (Moderator), additional foreign secretary (Multilateral and Regional), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, "Many people believe that Bangladesh would be able to meet all of the expectations. But there are a lot of challenges. I think at the end, liberty, inclusion, and transparency will be the key. Labour rights are also a value proposition."

Professor Mustafizur Rahman, distinguished fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), said, "I'm very hopeful that the success story of the Bangladesh RMG industry will continue. Bangladesh is very poised for LDC graduation. I think we will have to restructure the incentives in terms of the challenges that are coming.

"My proposition will be that brands and buyers will have to help our entrepreneurs in terms of technology transfer, labour compliance, and other standards. I think it is a good business proposition for brands and buyers to work with the entrepreneurs. The new generation knows compliance as the new normal. You will have to give the workers rights. It's human rights. You can use it as a selling point."

Dr Mostafa Abid Khan, component manager, Support for Sustainable Graduation Project (SSGP), Economic Relations Division, Ministry of Finance, said, "We are excessively reliant on the garment sector. And it is effectively flourishing in Bangladesh."

"For the EU, Bangladesh is a success story. The EU is very interested in providing continued access to GSP+ to BD. BD has to adhere to compliance with the due diligence set by the EU."

Edwin Koekkoek, first counsellor and team leader, Green Inclusive Development, Delegation of the European Union to Bangladesh, said, "In the area of sustainability, due diligence is a key element. In Bangladesh, we can see progress on labour rights and environmental standards. The decarbonization of Bangladesh will be a priority."

Mohammad Sohel Sadat, chairman, Shin Shin Group, said, "The sustainability of manufacturing is continuously evolving. We have bigger scope in labour condition improvement and bring it to the next level. I think, among all stakeholders, the labour condition is important. We have to build up our image and educate the workforce. We need to educate entrepreneurs and also the workers on what needs to be done.

"We are practising social sustainability in Bangladesh, and we have to showcase how and what we are doing. We have to work very closely with the customer, brands, and stakeholders. I must say all stakeholders—government, labour union, NGO, foreign delegates—have to go into detail to bring in the solution. But we need to do it together."

Ole Rosenborg Justesen, sector counsellor, Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh, said, "I would focus on three areas in terms of working with Bangladesh. They are labour rights, labour law and inspection, and investments in the supply chain. Labour inspection is absolutely crucial in terms of improving the working conditions of factories. We have to talk about investments in whole infrastructures. Instead of seeing due diligence as a hindrance I would suggest considering it as a competitiveness."

Shah Rayeed Chowdhury, director, Evince Group, said, "One of the key things is not to forget the basics of our business: relationship with the buyers. We are investing in automation. The man behind the machine is more important. That is why we're investing a lot in team building. We're trying to think of automation in a different manner to remain competitive in the long run. Compliance is a mandatory mindset."

Ziaur Rahman, regional country manager, Production (Bangladesh, Pakistan and Ethiopia), H&M, said, "This industry is a four-decade-old industry. Our supply chain is much behind in terms of labour law. Awareness level is much less than what it's supposed to be. In terms of due diligence law, many suppliers are not fully aware of it and what areas they need to comply with. I think we have the basic recipe, and we need to start from there."