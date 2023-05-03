Bangladesh demands immediate Sudan ceasefire

Bangladesh has demanded immediate ceasefire and initiation of peace process in the ongoing Sudan conflict at a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah on Wednesday.

The international organisation of Muslim-majority states held an emergency meeting with Saudi Arabia in the chair to discuss the crisis in Sudan. The civil war began last month between rival factions of the ruling military junta with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces making the first strikes on government sites.

Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, Bangladeshi ambassador in Saudi Arabia and the permanent representative at OIC, said that the Sudan conflict has shattered the long-cherished dreams of peace and prosperity of the Sudanese people. The civil war has resulted in the destruction of a huge number of lives and property while starting the rule of fear and lawlessness which is affecting both locals and expatriates including Bangladeshis.

The civil war would also initiate a new migrant crisis but the Bangladesh government is doing its utmost to safely bring back almost 1,500 expatriates stranded there.

Javed Patwary called on the Sudanese government and the warring parties to ensure safe evacuation of foreigners from the African country and safe corridor for humanitarian assistance.

About 650 Bangladeshi expatriates in Sudan had reached the seaport of Port Sudan from the capital Khartoum on Wednesday and were waiting to be taken to Jeddah on a Saudi ship later that day. They are set to return to Bangladesh within 72 hours of reaching Jeddah.

At the OIC meeting, Javed Patwary lauded Saudi government's efforts to evacuate foreigners including Bangladeshi expatriates from Sudan and also acknowledged the active role played by the United Arab Emirates and others in the evacuation process.

Javed Patwary expressed his grave displeasure at the attack on the Bangladeshi embassy in Sudan and on the residence of the consular chief there calling the attacks a clear violation of diplomatic values.

He urged the warring parties to abide by the Geneva Convention in treating diplomatic staff from different countries.

Other countries present at the meeting included Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and Indonesia. A joint statement was later released calling for the immediate cessation of hostilities.

Evacuees to return home

Bangladesh ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary has held a meeting with Mazen bin Hamad Al Hamali, the head of the Makkah branch of the Saudi Foreign Ministry, over the evacuation process of Bangladeshis wanting to leave Sudan.

The ambassador gave a preliminary assurance to the Saudi authorities that every effort would be made to bring home the Bangladeshis coming to Saudi Arabi from Sudan within 72 hours pf their landing in Saudi Arabia, reports UNB.

To facilitate the overall management, it has been decided to take accommodate the Bangladeshis expatriates in the Bangladesh International School's English section in Jeddah under the supervision of the Bangladesh consulate in Jeddah.

During the meeting, the Saudi authorities assured that the flight from Madinah would issue landing permits at the earliest for landing in Jeddah and assured all-out support from the Saudi side in any other emergency related to the repatriation.