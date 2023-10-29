Bangladesh demands immediate end of Israeli brutalities in Palestine

Smoke is rising after an Israeli strike on Gaza seen from a viewpoint in Southern Israel October 24, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the killing of innocent civilians including women and children and demanded an immediate end to Israeli brutalities in Palestine.

In a statement on Sunday, the foreign ministry said Bangladesh played a significant role in organising an emergency special session of the UN General Assembly on the Palestine situation and co-sponsored the resolution adopted in the session held on 27 October, calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.

The UN General Assembly asked Israel to stop its attempts to forcibly transfer the Palestinian civilian population and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being held captive illegally.

"We denounce the utter disregard shown by Israel to the international human rights and humanitarian laws and international community's call by escalating attacks in Gaza immediately after the adoption of the resolution," the foreign ministry statement reads.

"We firmly believe that a two-state solution is the only viable way to ensure lasting peace in the region, and we reaffirm our unwavering support to the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people through the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State," the statement said.