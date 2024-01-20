Bangladesh delegation visits India's Andhra Pradesh to explore natural farming practices

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:01 am

Bangladesh delegation visits India's Andhra Pradesh to explore natural farming practices

The Bangladeshi delegates observed the preparation of Beejamritham and liquid bio-fertilisers at Bapulapadu village in Krishna district

TBS Report
20 January, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 11:01 am
Photo: Deccan Chronicles
Photo: Deccan Chronicles

A 15-member team from Bangladesh are now in Andhra Pradesh to observe the state's natural farming practices under the Andhra Pradesh Community-Managed Natural Farming (APCN) program. 

The delegation commenced their visit in Krishna district on Friday (19 January), as part of a four-day tour including Krishna, Eluru, and NTR districts, reports Deccan Chronicles.

The team comprises senior officials from the Palli Karma Ajjaka Foundation (PKSF), a government-established entity in Bangladesh with a membership of 1.75 million, known for its role in poverty reduction.

During their visit, the delegation attended a PowerPoint presentation by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS) Executive Vice-Chairman Vijay Kumar, showcasing various natural farming methods and a video on natural farming's role in combating the Michaung cyclone.

The Bangladeshi delegates observed the preparation of Beejamritham and liquid bio-fertilisers at Bapulapadu village in Krishna district.

They also visited Ravi Kumar's Vegetable Model Farm and Ram Mohan Rao's Pulses – Intercrops farm.

Furthermore, they participated in a Farmer Field School at Kanumolu village, saw Rabi crops dry sowing models in Kakulapadu village, and visited the Rythu Bharosa Centre, which featured a photo exhibition on farms that withstood the Michaung cyclone.

The visit concluded with discussions with Gramaikya Sangam representatives. 

The Bangladeshi team touring the state includes Palli Karma Ajjaka Foundation senior general manager Akond Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, general manager Tafiq Hassan Shah Chowdhury, managers Afrin Sultana and Kapil Kumar Paul, assistant managers Md Israel Hossain and Shamsad Farzana, Rural Micro Enterprise Transformation Project deputy project coordinator A.K.M. Zaheerul Islam, Sector Value Chain specialist Md Rafizul Islam, Value Chain Project manager Md Irafam Ali, ICT specialist Sajala Kumar Dali and assistant manager Abu Saleh Rajib. Thematic leads of RySS Aruna, Ramu Eluri, Suresh and Gopichand were among those who facilitated the visit.

