Bangladesh delegation to visit Brazil, discuss further business scopes

A Bangladesh business delegation, led by Bangladesh Investment Development Authority Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain Miah, will visit Brazil from 14 to 19 July this year, according to Anwar Shawkat Afser, president of Latin America-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Various business-to-business and networking programmes will take place during the visit. Discussions on sectors like agriculture, food processing, textile, mineral resources, RMG, jute, leather and pharmaceuticals will get priority, among others," Shawkat Afser said at a courtesy meeting with Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Paulo Fernando Dias Feres in Dhaka yesterday, reads a press release.

"The objectives of the delegation are to attract more foreign direct investment and promote Bangladeshi products and services to the Latin America region," he added.

Ambassador Paulo Fernando Dias Feres assured of all necessary cooperation for the delegation visit. He also assured of working to ease the doing business for Bangladeshis in his country.

Senior Vice-President of the association Md Shahid Alam and other directors were present during the meeting.


