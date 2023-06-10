Bangladesh delegation reaches New Delhi to attend BGB-BSF DG level talks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 08:53 pm

A 14-member Bangladesh delegation led by Director General of the BGB Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan reached in New Delhi, India to join 53rd Director General (DG) level border conference between Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB) and Indian Border Security Force.

BSF DG Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen welcomed and received the DG BGB Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan when he reached Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday (10 June), reads a press release. 

The Conference will be held at BSF Chawla Camp in New Delhi on Sunday morning. 

After completion of the conference, the Bangladesh delegation will return home on Wednesday afternoon. 
 

