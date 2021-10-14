Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh is a unique example of communal harmony as people of all faiths have been observing their respective religious festivals with liberty for long.

He viewed that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly so that people of all religions can live with peace and enjoy equal rights.

He was addressing different public gatherings as the chief guest while visiting Arani Khyapa Babar puja mandaps on Sarodio Durga Puja under Bagha upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

Greeting the Hindu community members, the state minister called for following the ideals and teachings of Goddesses Durga to maintain peace, harmony and stability in the society.

He urged people of all religions to further strengthen the existing fraternity and friendly bonding to ensure national advancement and prosperity.

Puja Udjapan leaders Sonjoy Kumar Das and Haran Chandra Sarker, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Papiya Sultana, Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Sazad Hossain and local Awami League leaders Ashraful Islam, Sirajul Islam, Masud Rana and Abdul Quddus Sarker were present on the occasion.

