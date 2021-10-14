Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony: Shahriar

Bangladesh

BSS
14 October, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 12:47 pm

Related News

Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony: Shahriar

He urged people of all religions to further strengthen the existing fraternity and friendly bonding to ensure national advancement and prosperity

BSS
14 October, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 12:47 pm
Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said Bangladesh is a unique example of communal harmony as people of all faiths have been observing their respective religious festivals with liberty for long.

He viewed that the present government under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly so that people of all religions can live with peace and enjoy equal rights.

He was addressing different public gatherings as the chief guest while visiting Arani Khyapa Babar puja mandaps on Sarodio Durga Puja under Bagha upazila in the district on Wednesday evening.

Greeting the Hindu community members, the state minister called for following the ideals and teachings of Goddesses Durga to maintain peace, harmony and stability in the society.

He urged people of all religions to further strengthen the existing fraternity and friendly bonding to ensure national advancement and prosperity.

Puja Udjapan leaders Sonjoy Kumar Das and Haran Chandra Sarker, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Papiya Sultana, Officer-in-Charge of Bagha Police Station Sazad Hossain and local Awami League leaders Ashraful Islam, Sirajul Islam, Masud Rana and Abdul Quddus Sarker were present on the occasion.
 

Top News

Shahriar Alam / communal harmony / Durga Puja

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

Bulk importers at mercy of lighter vessel cartel

2d | Videos
Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

Noted actor Enamul Haque no more

2d | Videos
First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

First animated feature film on Bangabandhu

2d | Videos
Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

Kothaprokash celebrates Mashrur Afefin’s 52nd birthday

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

2
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

3
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

4
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

5
11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 
Banking

11 SBAC Bank officials suspended 

6
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim