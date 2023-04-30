Bangladesh could be important catalyst in strategic arena of South Asia: Experts

Logo of BIPSS. Photo: Collected
Logo of BIPSS. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh could become an important catalyst in the strategic arena of South Asia, said security analysts in a roundtable discussion on Sunday (30 April).

They also said South Asia should be given greater importance by major international actors and it should be the centre-piece in all regional strategies. The analysts made the remarks in the roundtable discussion on 'Emerging Security Challenges: South Asian Security Landscape' organised by Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) at a hotel in Dhaka.

Moreover, they said there is a need for increased connectivity, cooperation, and integration among the South Asian countries.

The session was moderated by Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, a distinguished fellow at the BIPSS. The event brought together national and international stakeholders, including ambassadors, foreign diplomats, government officials, editors, and academics.

"As the world order has become multipolar. South Asian states, such as Bangladesh, have greater strategic autonomy due to their strategic importance and geographical location," said Dr Niloy Ranjan, associate professor of International Relations at the University of Dhaka.

He believes that South Asia will become a significant trade hub in the future and that multilateralism will continue to play a crucial role in facilitating regional cooperation.

Turning to traditional security issues in South Asia, Brig Gen (retd) Shahedul Anam focused on hard security and the region's ability to defend its freedom of action.

"South Asia is not a single security construct, and each state in the region has diverging perspectives about what security means," he said.

Shahedul Anam pointed out that externally generated factors are primarily to blame for South Asia's security woes.

He reiterated that the region is the only one in the world where two nuclear powers share borders.

Farzana Mannan, associate professor of International Relations at Jahangirnagar University also spoke as a panellist in the programme.

