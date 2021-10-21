Bangladesh could be among the world’s top 25 economies by 2030: Chinese Ambassador

Robust economic and trade growth could put Bangladesh among the world's top 25 economies by 2030.

The comment was made by Li Jiming, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh.

"Robust economic and trade growth will help Bangladesh graduate from the LDC category by 2026 and could be among the world's top 25 economies by 2030," the ambassador said during the launching ceremony of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center on 21 October.

"The Exhibition Center will help Bangladesh further boost not only its export but also its overall social economic development," he added.

On 21 September, President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at the General Debate of the 76th UN General Assembly, proposing a Global Development Initiative.

Li Jiming wishes to utilise the initiative as a guideline to strengthen the economic and trade cooperation between China and Bangladesh on the occasion of honouring the Exhibition Center's namesake, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

He expressed China's willingness to share its development opportunities with Bangladesh and its readiness to exporting the high-quality products of Bangladesh as a means to "revitalise the world economy against the severe shocks of Covid-19."

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually inaugurated the newly built exhibition centre at the capital's Purbachal area on Thursday.

Minister of Commerce Tipu Munshi, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh, and Vice Chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau AHM Ahsan attended the event, among others.