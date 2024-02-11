Bangladesh Consulate in Rakhine being moved temporarily

The Bangladesh Consulate in Rakhine's capital Switte in Myanmar will soon be shifted to Yangon on a temporary basis due to the current security situation there.

"A verbal instruction has already been given. The process is underway," a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB on Sunday.

Other foreign missions stationed in Switte are also moving to Yangon on security grounds.

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the process of sending back the Myanmar security forces who took shelter in Bangladesh is underway following discussions between the two countries.

He said it was not just the members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) and army who had fled to Bangladesh, there were some civilians too. And over a hundred people have also entered India.

"They also took them back (from India). Several members of their families, along with their border forces and army, have also fled from Myanmar to our country. Our Ambassador had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Myanmar. Myanmar agreed to take them back," said the Foreign Minister.