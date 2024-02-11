Bangladesh Consulate in Rakhine being moved temporarily

Bangladesh

UNB
11 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 02:00 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Consulate in Rakhine being moved temporarily

Other foreign missions stationed in Switte are also moving to Yangon on security grounds

UNB
11 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 02:00 pm
Bangladesh Consulate in Rakhine being moved temporarily

The Bangladesh Consulate in Rakhine's capital Switte in Myanmar will soon be shifted to Yangon on a temporary basis due to the current security situation there.

"A verbal instruction has already been given. The process is underway," a senior official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told UNB on Sunday.

Other foreign missions stationed in Switte are also moving to Yangon on security grounds.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Saturday said the process of sending back the Myanmar security forces who took shelter in Bangladesh is underway following discussions between the two countries.

He said it was not just the members of Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) and army who had fled to Bangladesh, there were some civilians too. And over a hundred people have also entered India.

"They also took them back (from India). Several members of their families, along with their border forces and army, have also fled from Myanmar to our country. Our Ambassador had a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Myanmar. Myanmar agreed to take them back," said the Foreign Minister.

Top News

Myanmar border conflict / Myanmar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

3h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

7h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

45m | Videos
Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

1h | Videos
Arrangement of local and foreign food in Chattogram Food Festival

Arrangement of local and foreign food in Chattogram Food Festival

3h | Videos
Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

5h | Videos