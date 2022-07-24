Bangladesh Consulate General holds awareness building programme for women workers in Hong Kong

The Bangladesh Consulate General in Hong Kong organised a special awareness programme on 'Labour Rights Protection and Health Protection' for Bangladeshi women workers at the consulate premises on Sunday (24 July).

Thirty women workers participated in this event given the Covid-19 situation in Hong Kong and the weekend.

Hong Kong Equal Opportunity Commission and an NGO called United Christian Nethersole Community Health Center provided necessary support in this arrangement.

Presented by Zahidur Rahman, Consul (Labour), the event provided ideas and advice on Bangladeshi women workers, various types of social discrimination, various aspects of Hong Kong Labor Law, legal aid facilities and health and safety.

Besides, routine health check-ups are done for all the employees and counseling is provided to some on special health queries. Bangladesh Consulate General, Hong Kong Consul General Ms. Israt Ara was present as the chief guest in the event.