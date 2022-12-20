Bangladesh considering 'pros and cons' of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Momen

Bangladesh

UNB
20 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 05:53 pm

Related News

Bangladesh considering 'pros and cons' of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Momen

UNB
20 December, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 05:53 pm
Bangladesh considering &#039;pros and cons&#039; of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: Momen

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen today said Bangladesh is looking into the "pros and cons" of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to determine if Bangladesh will benefit from joining it.

"Recently, there has been debate about the Quad and Indo-Pacific Economic (Framework). To understand the issue, we have requested BIISS to look into it. I am thankful to them. They have submitted one report on it," Momen said.

Momen was speaking as the chief guest at a program titled "BIISS Research Colloquium 2022" in Dhaka. The Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organized the event at the BIISS auditorium.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, commonly known as the "Quad", is a strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

In June this year, the United States briefed Bangladesh on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and Bangladesh welcomed additional information on the supply chain resilience and decarbonization pillars of the IPEF.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas recently said the United States and 13 partner countries launched negotiations for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which he described as a "novel economic arrangement" that reflects their collective desire to address 21st century challenges that go beyond trade and investment.

The membership of IPEF reflects the economic diversity of the region as well as the interconnectivity among partner countries that drives economic growth, job creation, and innovation, he said.

IPEF is intended to be open and inclusive to others who wish to join in the future if they share the goals of IPEF and work to achieve those goals.

"We will continue to work on these issues and grow our economic partnership bilaterally with all nations, including Bangladesh," said the US ambassador.

BIISS Chairman Ambassador Kazi Imtiaz Hossain and its Director General Major General Sheikh Pasha Habib Uddin spoke at the event on Tuesday.

The event was divided into three sessions. In each session, three speakers presented their recent research that concerns Bangladesh's national interest.

The session one was on Bangladesh's regional and global outreach which was chaired by BIISS Chairman.

Session two was on security and strategic affairs chaired by former Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh, General (retd) Md Abdul Mubeen.

The third session highlighted "Diplomacy and Negotiations" which was chaired by Professor Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed.

Top News

Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) / Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flying is inarguably the least sustainable travel mode and should be avoided by anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint. Photo: Reuters

How bad for the environment is travelling?

5h | Panorama
Village Super Market, Dumuria, Khulna Photography: Vaastukalpa Architects Limited

Tensile Structures: Bending your design into shape

5h | Habitat
Now that Ayesha has completed her Brac apprenticeship, she wants to be an MCP (Master Craft Person) and help other girls like her. Photo: Courtesy

10 years of Brac's Apprenticeship Programme transforming the lives of school dropouts

7h | Panorama
Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. Sketch: TBS

Sir Fazle Hasan Abed: The man who taught the world how to scale development interventions

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 10

39m | TBS SPORTS
Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

Approval delay hinders using $2b World Bank loans

1h | TBS Insight
Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

Fire paan of Choton Mama is popular since 8 years

19m | TBS Food
Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

Is Mbappe coming to rule the football world?

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

2
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

4
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

5
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards

6
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan