Bangladesh condemns terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries in Ankara

Representational image of the flags of Bangladesh and Turkey side by side.
Representational image of the flags of Bangladesh and Turkey side by side. Collected

Bangladesh has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) in Ankara.

Bangladesh also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, and prayed for the fast recovery of the injured.

"The government and the people of Bangladesh stand in solidarity with the brotherly people of Turkiye in these difficult times," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on Thursday.

