Bangladesh condemns Israeli violence, massacre on Palestinians in Jenin refugee camp

Bangladesh strongly condemns the violence and massacre unleashed against Palestinians and killing of 10 Palestinians including children and elderly by the Israeli occupation forces in Jenin refugee camp on Thursday (26 January), the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The massacre led to the wounding of dozens and storming of Jenin Hospital as well as the demolition of facilities of the Jenin refugee camp.

Bangladesh expresses deep concern over the repeated violations and disregard of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and international accords by the Israeli forces which has invoked sympathy of millions of oppressed people around the world, the statement added.

Bangladesh denounces the policies adopted by the Israeli occupation forces and continued attacks on the city of Jerusalem and the Holy sites including the AlAqsa Mosque and urges the international community to take sustained measures to end such kind of violent attacks, and demolition of houses and hindering the medical treatment to the wounded civilians and to end the heinous actions in the occupied territories.

Bangladesh firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirms its position in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution.

Bangladesh also reiterates its position that a lasting solution to the Palestine issue would be possible only with the engagement of both sides in cordial dialogue and calls upon all parties to work towards this end.