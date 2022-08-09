Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack in Gaza and Al Aqsa Mosque: MoFA

Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack in Gaza and Al Aqsa Mosque: MoFA

TBS Report
09 August, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 09 August, 2022, 09:40 am
Streaks of light are seen as Israel&#039;s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. PHOTO: REUTERS
Streaks of light are seen as Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. PHOTO: REUTERS

Bangladesh has expressed deep concern and condemned the violent attacks against innocent civilians including women and children in Gaza and Al Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli forces.

The country urged international communities to take sustained measures to put an end to such heinous attacks in the occupied territories.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh reiterated its position that a lasting solution to the Palestine issue would be possible only with the engagement of both sides in cordial dialogue and called upon all parties to work towards this end.

"Bangladesh firmly supports the inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirms its position in favour of establishing an independent state of Palestine on the basis of the two-state solution," the statement noted.

Israel began mounting air strikes on Friday against what it described as Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza. Around 30 Palestinians have been killed, at least a third of them civilians.

Islamic Jihad in response fired hundreds of missiles into Israel, where antimissile defences have prevented casualties but people have still been driven into shelters.

