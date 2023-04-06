Bangladesh condemns Israeli attack at Al Aqsa Mosque

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 07:31 pm

Israeli security forces take position at the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, while tension arises during clashes with Palestinians in Jerusalem&#039;s Old City, April 5, 2023. REUTERSAmmar Awad
Bangladesh has strongly condemned the violence unleashed against innocent worshippers and civilians at the holy Al Aqsa Mosque by occupying Israeli forces during the early morning prayers on Wednesday. 

Bangladesh expressed deep concerns over the violations of basic civil norms, international human rights laws and international accords by the Israeli forces, reads a foreign ministry press release.

"Bangladesh believes that the freedom of religion must be held as a fundamental human right and the right of practicing religious rituals, particularly in the holy month of Ramadan must be ensured," it added.

Israeli police raid Al-Aqsa mosque, rockets fired from Gaza

Bangladesh also urged the international community to take measures to end such repeated violence in the occupied territories against international norms.

"Bangladesh reiterates its support for inalienable rights of the people of Palestine for a sovereign and independent homeland and reaffirms its position in favor of establishing an independent state of Palestine on the basis of two-state solution," says the media release.
 

Israel attack on Palestine / Al Aqsa Mosque

